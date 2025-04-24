Cynthia Erivo, Sutton Foster, and Kelli O'Hara to Perform at Ravinia Festival

The 2025 summer lineup features more than 100 concerts and 40 artist debuts.

The lineup has been announced for Ravinia Festival, a summer destination and tradition for over a century. Ravinia’s 36-acre park is home to North America’s longest-running outdoor music festival. This summer marks the 89th residency of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO), which will be in residence July 11-August 17, performing with Ravinia Chief Conductor Marin Alsop and guest conductors.

Grammy, Emmy, and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) will join the CSO for a concert on August 15. Tony winners Sutton Foster (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and Kelli O’Hara (The King and I) will be guest soloists with the CSO on July 13.

On August 28, there will be a sing-along of the Oscar-winning 1965 movie musical The Sound of Music, starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, with onscreen lyrics for guests to sing along to the songs by Rodgers & Hammerstein.

Other artists at this year’s festival include Lenny Kravitz, Janelle Monáe, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Morgan Freeman, Heart, John Legend, and James Taylor.

