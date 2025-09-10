TheaterMania Logo white orange
Colt Couer to Launch New Season With The Surgeon and Her Daughters

Chris Gabo’s play is directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt.

Editorial Staff

Editorial Staff

September 10, 2025

Chris Gabo
(© Mariko Stucky)

Colt Coeur will launch its 15th anniversary season with Chris Gabo’s The Surgeon and Her Daughters, directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt.

In The Surgeon and Her Daughters, a Marine sergeant major disappears during a surprise deployment, and her daughters are left to navigate her absence—and the mysterious man who arrives in her wake.

Casting and additional information will be announced at a later date.

The production runs at Theater 154 November 24-December 20.

