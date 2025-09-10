Colt Couer to Launch New Season With The Surgeon and Her Daughters

Chris Gabo’s play is directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt.
Colt Coeur will launch its 15th anniversary season with Chris Gabo’s The Surgeon and Her Daughters, directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt.
In The Surgeon and Her Daughters, a Marine sergeant major disappears during a surprise deployment, and her daughters are left to navigate her absence—and the mysterious man who arrives in her wake.
Casting and additional information will be announced at a later date.
The production runs at Theater 154 November 24-December 20.
