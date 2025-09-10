Colt Couer to Launch New Season With The Surgeon and Her Daughters

Colt Coeur will launch its 15th anniversary season with Chris Gabo’s The Surgeon and Her Daughters, directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt.

In The Surgeon and Her Daughters, a Marine sergeant major disappears during a surprise deployment, and her daughters are left to navigate her absence—and the mysterious man who arrives in her wake.

Casting and additional information will be announced at a later date.

The production runs at Theater 154 November 24-December 20.