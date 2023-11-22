Coastal Elites Plays to Explore Life in NYC and LA

Adult Film — an NYC collective of actors, writers, and directors focusing on theatrical performances, filmmaking, and actor training — presents Coastal Elites, an intimate and immersive theatrical evening of two short plays. Skedaddle Bar and Laughing in Los Angeles, explore the complexities of life in New York City and Los Angeles and will run November 29-December 9 at the Luv Story Bar in Brooklyn.

Skedaddle Bar is written by Joey Merlo, directed by Jack Serio, and stars Ryan Czerwonko, Jay DeYonker, and Ethan Navarro. In the play, two men meet in a bar after a serendipitous swipe right, but a meet-cute soon swirls into a psychosexual escapade. Merlo and Serio’s collaboration, On Set with Theda Bara, starring David Greenspan, is scheduled to play the Brick in February.

Laughing in Los Angeles, written and directed by Jess Barbagallo, follows a New Yorker’s short stay on the West Coast as they navigate new friendships, deceptively breezy social interactions, niche literary communities, and performance anxiety on and off the stage. It stars Sebas Alarcon, Jordan Baum, Michela Micalizio, and Jo Lampert (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire). Barbagallo recently directed Snatch Adams & Tainty McCracken Present It’s That Time of the Month. You can read TheaterMania’s review of that show here.