Chris Messina in Not About Nightingales to Be Part of 2025 WTF Season

Williamstown Theatre Festival’s 71st season (will take place July 17-August 3.

Featured will be the inaugural Creative Collective, a new collaborative leadership model led by playwright Jeremy O. Harris, with actor, model, and co-founder of the online book club “Library Science” Kaia Gerber and her co-founder Alyssa Reeder, entrepreneur and producer Alex Stoclet, and dancer Christopher Rudd.

The season is a multidisciplinary theatrical deep dive that investigates and celebrates playwright Tennessee Williams, as well as the spaces he inhabited and inspired.

WTF has announced a new intimate venue, the Annex, which will be home to productions including Many Happy Returns (July 18-August 3), a dance version of a memory play co-created and choreographed by Monica Bill Barnes and co-created and written by Robbie Saenz de Viteri, and The Things Around Us (July 17-August 1), a new solo musical created and performed by Ahamefule J. Oluo.

The mainstage season includes the world premiere of Jeremy O. Harris’s Spirit of the People (July 17-August 1) and Obie Award and Lucille Lortel Award-winning theater and opera director Dustin Wills’s reimagining of Camino Real (July 19-August 3) by Tennessee Williams.

SAG Award winner Chris Messina (Argo, The Mindy Project) will star in Not About Nightingales (July 17-August 3) by Tennessee Williams and directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O’Hara (Slave Play).

More casting for the season will be announced at a later date.

Click here for more information about the season.