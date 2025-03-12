TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Chris Messina in Not About Nightingales to Be Part of 2025 WTF Season

The season will investigate and celebrate playwright Tennessee Williams.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Massachusetts |

March 12, 2025

Chris Messina
Chris Messina
(© David Gordon)

Williamstown Theatre Festival’s 71st season (will take place July 17-August 3.

Featured will be the inaugural Creative Collective, a new collaborative leadership model led by playwright Jeremy O. Harris, with actor, model, and co-founder of the online book club “Library Science” Kaia Gerber and her co-founder Alyssa Reeder, entrepreneur and producer Alex Stoclet, and dancer Christopher Rudd.

The season is a multidisciplinary theatrical deep dive that investigates and celebrates playwright Tennessee Williams, as well as the spaces he inhabited and inspired.

WTF has announced a new intimate venue, the Annex, which will be home to productions including Many Happy Returns (July 18-August 3), a dance version of a memory play co-created and choreographed by Monica Bill Barnes and co-created and written by Robbie Saenz de Viteri, and The Things Around Us (July 17-August 1), a new solo musical created and performed by Ahamefule J. Oluo.

The mainstage season includes the world premiere of Jeremy O. Harris’s Spirit of the People (July 17-August 1) and Obie Award and Lucille Lortel Award-winning theater and opera director Dustin Wills’s reimagining of Camino Real (July 19-August 3) by Tennessee Williams.

SAG Award winner Chris Messina (Argo, The Mindy Project) will star in Not About Nightingales (July 17-August 3) by Tennessee Williams and directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O’Hara (Slave Play).

More casting for the season will be announced at a later date.

Click here for more information about the season.

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Screenshot 2025 03 12 at 2.54.24 PM

Watch Succession's Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook Reunite at the Stage Door

The former Succession co-stars started previews in their Broadway shows on the same night.