Charity Angél Dawson to Join the Cast of & Juliet

Charity Angél Dawson will join the cast of & Juliet as Angélique, Juliet’s Nurse, on Tuesday, January 2. Melanie La Barrie, who originated the role on the West End, will play her final performance in the Broadway company on December 30.

Dawson made her Broadway debut in the 2014 revival of Side Show, and her recent Broadway credits include Wanda Sellner in Mrs. Doubtfire and Becky in Waitress, a role she reprises opposite Sara Bareilles in the film’s live-capture, out this week.

& Juliet imagines what would happen if Juliet hadn’t ended her life over Romeo. Juliet’s new story is told through a playlist of pop hits by Max Martin, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” and “Confident.”

In addition to Dawson, the current cast includes Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as Juliet, Tony Award winner Paulo Szot as Lance, Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as Anne Hathaway, Austin Scott as Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as May, Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo, and Philippe Arroyo as Francois, with Andrew Chappelle, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Makai Hernandez, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.

The creative team for the Broadway production includes David West Read (book), Max Martin and friends (music and lyrics), Luke Sheppard (direction), Jennifer Weber (choreography), Bill Sherman (musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (scenic design), Paloma Young (costume design), Howard Hudson (lighting design), Gareth Owen (sound design), Andrzej Goulding (video and projection design), J. Jared Janas (hair, wig and makeup design), Dominic Fallacaro (orchestrations), and Haley Bennett (music director).