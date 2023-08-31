Casting Set for National Tour of Girl From the North Country

The Conor McPherson-Bob Dylan musical will hit the road in October, beginning its run in Minneapolis.

Casting has been announced for the national tour of Conor McPherson’s Girl From the North Country, featuring the songs of Bob Dylan.

In alphabetical order, the acting company includes Alan Ariano (Dr. Walker), David Benoit (Mr. Burke), Ben Biggers (Gene Laine), Paul Blankenship (Offstage Cover), Jennifer Blood (Elizabeth Laine), Ashley D. Brooks (Ensemble), Justin Michael Duval (Ensemble), Rayla Garske (Swing), Matt Manuel (Joe Scott), Kelly McCormick (Ensemble), Sharaé Moultrie (Marianne Laine), Hosea Mundi (Ensemble) Warren Nolan Jr. (Swing), Ali Regan (Swing), Jay Russell (Mr. Perry), John Schiappa (Nick Laine), Chiara Trentalange (Kate Draper), Danny Vaccaro (Swing), Jill Van Velzer (Mrs. Burke), Jeremy Webb (Reverend Marlowe), Aidan Wharton (Elias Burke), and Carla Woods (Mrs. Neilsen).

As previously announced, the tour will launch at Hennepin Theatre Trust’s Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis on October 8, 2023. The tour will play 25 cities in the 2023-2024 season including Washington, DC, Nashville, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, and San Francisco.

Written and directed by McPherson and featuring orchestrations by Simon Hale, Girl From the North Country is set during the Great Depression in a Duluth boarding house and follows the lives of its tenants.

The production has scenic and costume design by Rae Smith, additional arrangements Hale and McPherson, lghting design by Mark Henderson, sound design by Simon Baker, movement direction by Lucy Hind, and music direction by Wiley DeWeese.