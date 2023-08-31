Theater News

Casting Set for National Tour of Girl From the North Country

The Conor McPherson-Bob Dylan musical will hit the road in October, beginning its run in Minneapolis.

David Gordon
Minneapolis/St. Paul Minnesota
The Cast of Girl From The North Country on Broadway photo by Matthew Murphy 0995
The Broadway company of Girl From the North Country
(© Matthew Murphy)

Casting has been announced for the national tour of Conor McPherson’s Girl From the North Country, featuring the songs of Bob Dylan.

In alphabetical order, the acting company includes Alan Ariano (Dr. Walker), David Benoit (Mr. Burke), Ben Biggers (Gene Laine), Paul Blankenship (Offstage Cover), Jennifer Blood (Elizabeth Laine), Ashley D. Brooks (Ensemble), Justin Michael Duval (Ensemble), Rayla Garske (Swing), Matt Manuel (Joe Scott), Kelly McCormick (Ensemble), Sharaé Moultrie (Marianne Laine), Hosea Mundi (Ensemble) Warren Nolan Jr. (Swing), Ali Regan (Swing), Jay Russell (Mr. Perry), John Schiappa (Nick Laine), Chiara Trentalange (Kate Draper), Danny Vaccaro (Swing), Jill Van Velzer (Mrs. Burke), Jeremy Webb (Reverend Marlowe), Aidan Wharton (Elias Burke), and Carla Woods (Mrs. Neilsen). 

As previously announced, the tour will launch at Hennepin Theatre Trust’s Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis on October 8, 2023. The tour will play 25 cities in the 2023-2024 season including Washington, DC, Nashville, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, and San Francisco.

Written and directed by McPherson and featuring orchestrations by Simon Hale, Girl From the North Country is set during the Great Depression in a Duluth boarding house and follows the lives of its tenants.

The production has scenic and costume design by Rae Smith, additional arrangements Hale  and McPherson, lghting design by Mark Henderson, sound design by Simon Baker, movement direction by Lucy Hind, and music direction by Wiley DeWeese. 

Featured In This Story

Musical

Girl From The North Country

Minneapolis/St. Paul

Performances begin: October 8, 2023

Buy Tickets
Musical

Girl From The North Country

Washington, DC

Performances begin: December 12, 2023

Buy Tickets
Musical

Girl From The North Country

New York

Performances begin: December 5, 2023

Buy Tickets
Musical

Girl From The North Country

Iowa

Performances begin: November 28, 2023

More Info
Musical

Girl From The North Country

Cleveland

Performances begin: October 31, 2023

Buy Tickets
Musical

Girl From The North Country

CIncinnati

Performances begin: October 17, 2023

Buy Tickets