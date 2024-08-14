Cast Announced for Mint Theater Company's Sump'n Like Wings

The cast includes Julia Brothers, Andrew Gombas, Carmeron Anika Hill, and more.

Mint Theater Company has announced the cast for the New York premiere of Sump’n Like Wings, written in 1925 by Lynn Riggs (Green Grow the Lilacs). The play will run September 21-November 2 at Theatre Row.

Raelle Myrick-Hodges directs a cast that features Julia Brothers (Russian Troll Farm), Andrew Gombas (The Meeting: The Interpreter), Carmeron Anika Hill (Dear Evan Hansen), Traci Hovel, Lukey Klein, Richard Lear (God of Carnage), Mariah Lee (To Kill a Mockingbird), Mike Masters (101 Dalmatians: The Musical), Buzz Roddy (The Night of the Iguana), Lindsey Steinert, and Joy Avigail Sudduth (Leaving the Blues).

The creative team includes set designer Junghyun Georgia Lee, costume designer Emilee McVey-Lee, lighting designer Isabella Gill-Gomez, sound designer Sean Hagerty, props designer Chris Fields, and dialect coach and dramaturg Amy Stoller.