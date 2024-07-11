Mint Theater to Present New York Premiere of Sump’n Like Wings by Lynn Riggs

Mint Theater Company will present the New York premiere of Sump’n Like Wings by Lynn Riggs. The 99-year-old play about love, family, and home will run at Theatre Row from September 21-November 2, with an opening night on October 10.

Riggs is the author of more than thirty plays including Green Grow the Lilacs, the basis for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! Written in 1925, Sump’n Like Wings was published in 1928.

Raelle Myrick-Hodges will direct. The cast and rest of the creative team will be announced shortly.

Set in Oklahoma six years after the Indian and Oklahoma Territories combined to become the 46th state in the Union in 1907, Sump’n Like Wings is the story of Wille Baker, a 16-year-old girl too proud and too wild for the life she’s living. Her mother runs the dining room in the hotel her uncle owns. Willie is stuck helping her, squirming under her thumb while her uncle argues for tenderness and compassion.