Cast Announced for Dominique Morisseau’s Sunset Baby at Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre has announced the cast of Signature Premiere Resident, Tony Award-nominee, and MacArthur Fellow Dominique Morisseau’s Sunset Baby, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III (The Hot Wing King). Sunset Baby is the first show of Signature’s winter/spring 2024 season. Performances start January 30 in the Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

Set in East New York, Sunset Baby explores the relationship between Nina and her estranged father Kenyatta, a former Black revolutionary and political prisoner. Kenyatta reappears to claim a coveted piece of Nina’s late mother’s legacy and finds that his daughter has become everything he feared.

The cast features Russell Hornsby (Fences on Broadway and the 2016 film) as Kenyatta, Emmy nominee Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit, Obi-Wan Kenobi) as Nina, and J. Alphonse Nicholson (A Soldier’s Play) as Damon, Nina’s boyfriend.

Sunset Baby follows Morisseau’s Confederates (2022) and Paradise Blue (2018) in her Signature Premiere Residency.

Tickets to the general public will go on sale soon.