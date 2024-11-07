Broadway-Bound Fahrenheit 451 Is in Development

Tony- and Olivier-winning producers Glass Half Full Productions (Betrayal) and Aaron Glick (Kimberly Akimbo) have announced that a new, Broadway-bound stage adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 is in development with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok (Cost of Living).

Bradbury’s classic novel is set in a not-too-distant future, where a fireman’s role is not to put out fires, but to start them. Books are forbidden and burned, and those who defy the rules to preserve them, and the dangerous ideas they contain, are tracked down and punished. Originally published in 1953, the novel has sold over 12 million copies sold worldwide and has been translated into more than 58 languages.

