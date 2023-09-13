Award-Winning Play Our Class To Have New York Premiere at BAM

Our Class, the play by Polish writer Tadeusz Słobodzianek and adapted by Norman Allen, will have its New York premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) from January 12 through February 4, with an official opening on January 18. Igor Golyak, who conceived and directed The Orchard with Mikhail Baryshnikov and Jessica Hecht, directs the production.

The play is inspired by the real events of the 1941 pogrom in the small village of Jedwabne and follows Jewish and Catholic classmates through eight decades of friendship and betrayal.

The cast features Andrey Burkovskiy, Jack DiFalco (Torch Song), José Espinosa, Tess Goldwyn, Will Manning, Stephen Ochsner, Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof), and Richard Topol (Indecent), with additional casting to be announced.

Our Class also features scenic design by Jan Pappelbaum of the Schaubheune, music by Oscar winner Anna Drubich, and projections design by Eric Dunlap.

Performances at BAM will be accompanied by a series of in person events and multimedia initiatives designed to engage communities, young people, and audiences in exploration and dialogue about the war in Ukraine, antisemitism, immigrant experience, identity, empathy, and our shared humanity.