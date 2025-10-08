Annie Will Return to Goodspeed Musicals, Where It Premiered, for Its 50th Anniversary

Two-time Tony Award-winning Goodspeed Musicals has announced its 2026 season at the Goodspeed. The season will open with Jesus Christ Superstar, running April 17, 2026-June 7, 2026. The musical about the final days of Jesus through the eyes of Judas by Andrew Lloyd Weber (music) and Tim Rice (lyrics) will be directed by Tatiana Pandiani.

Next up is Crazy for You, with music and lyrics by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, a book by Ken Ludwig, co-conception by Ken Ludwig and Mike Ockrent, and inspired by material by Guy Bolton and John McGowan. Directed by Michael Fling and choreographed by Kelli Barclay, the production will run June 19, 2026-August 9, 2026.

The season also includes the world premiere musical The Snow Goose, running August 28, 2026-October 18, 2026. Based on the novel by Paul Gallico about an unlikely bond between a reclusive artist shunned by society and a resilient orphan girl during World War II, The Snow Goose is by Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie and will feature music direction by Adam Souza, choreography by Misha Shields, and direction by Marshall Pailet.

The 50th anniversary production of Annie, which premiered at the Goodspeed in 1976, will close the season, running October 30, 2026-December 27, 2026. Annie features a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Martin Charnin, who also directed the original Broadway production. This production will be directed by Jenn Thompson, with music direction by Adam Souza and choreography by Patti Wilcox.