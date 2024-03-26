Alex Brightman and David Fynn to Lead The Comedy of Errors at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Brightman and Fynn both played Dewey in the musical School of Rock.

Tony nominee Alex Brightman and Olivier nominee David Fynn — who both played Dewey Finn in the musical School of Rock — will star in a new production of Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors as part of the new Shakespeare Theatre Company season in Washington, DC.

Brightman, who opened School of Rock on Broadway, and Fynn, who starred in the West End premiere, will play the Dromios in Simon Godwin’s new production, which runs September 10-October 6.

The season also includes Matthew Broderick in Babbitt by Joe DiPietro (October 1-27), Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt (November 30-December 29), Patrick Page’s All the Devils are Here (Decemeber 6-29), John Kani’s Kunene and the King (February 16-March 16), Hugh Bonneville in Uncle Vanya (March 30-April 20), and Emily Burns’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (June 3-29).

Further details about each production will be announced in the coming months.