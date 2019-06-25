Margo Seibert, Alfie Fuller, and More Join 2019 Powerhouse Season

Vassar & New York Stage and Film have announced the next wave of casting and creative teams for the 2019 Powerhouse Theater Season, its 35th.

The mainstage production of Beth Henley's Lighting (or the Unbuttoning) (July 18-28) will star Alex Breaux (The Real Thing), Stephanie DiMaggio (A Free Man of Color), and Obie Award winner Alfie Fuller (BLKS). The creative team will include Kimie Nishikawa (scenic design), Michael Krass (costume design), Scott Zielinski (lighting design), David Van Tieghem (sound design), and Dave Anzuelo (intimacy and fight direction). As previously announced, Mark Brokaw will direct the production.

The workshop presentation of Annie Salem: An American Tale (July 5-7), a new musical by Heather Christian and Rachel Chavkin based on Mac Wellman's novel, will star David Abeles (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Tattiana Aqeel (Grown), Tony Award nominee Stephen Bogardus (Girl From the North Country), Lucille Lortel Award nominee Clifton Duncan (Carmen Jones), Danaya Esperanza (Men on Boats), Brian Flores (Head Over Heels), Ari Groover (Alice by Heart), Christopher Sears (Gently Down the Stream), Drama Desk Award nominee Margo Seibert (Octet), and Obie Award winner Ching Valdes-Aran (A Man's a Man). Chavkin (Hadestown) will direct, with movement by Raja Feather Kelly (Fairview).

The workshop presentation of The Elementary Spacetime Show (July 12-13) — with music and lyrics by César Alvarez, book by Alvarez and Emily Orling, and direction by Sarah Benson — will star Jay Adana (The Woodsman), Lucille Lortel Award winner Andrew R. Butler (Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future), Cosmo Castaldi, Joshua Dominque, Sofia Dobrushin (High Maintenance), Jari Jones (Tales of the City), Mason Alexander Park (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), MiMi Scardulla (We Are the Tigers), and Terran Scott.

And the reading of Martyna Majok's new play Sanctuary City on July 13 will feature Sharlene Cruz (Mac Beth), Gil Perez-Abraham (Pose), and Austin Smith (Hamilton). Rebecca Frecknall will direct.

Additional casting of the 2019 Powerhouse Season will be announced shortly.