Kate Hamill and Jason O'Connell to Star in Filmed Production of Talley's Folly

Off-Broadway favorites and married theater artists Kate Hamill and Jason O'Connell will star in a new revival of Lanford Wilson's Talley's Folly, presented by Syracuse Stage and streamed online November 11-22.

Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning two-hander is directed by Syracuse Stage's Robert Hupp, with scenic deisgn by Czerton Lim, costumes by Suzanne Chesney, lights by Dawn Chang, and sound by Jacqueline R. Herter. The romantic drama was recently filmed live at the theater by Black Cub Productions with a three-camera setup, and will have full sets, costumes, lighting, and sound as you would see in person.

Talley's Folly is set at the end of World War II, as Jewish immigrant Matt Friedman (O'Connell) returns to the small town where he first met Sally Talley (Hamill) to ask for her hand in marriage. The production will be available to stream on demand.

