Watch the Original Broadway Cast of Annie's 1977 TV Christmas Special

In 1977, the cast of Broadway's Annie starred in a little-known TV Christmas special. The Annie Christmas Show, written by book writer Thomas Meehan and directed by Martin Charnin, found everyone's favorite little orphan and her pals throwing a Christmas party in a Broadway theater, and featured sketches, songs from the show, Christmas favorites, and much more. To ring in the holiday season, here's a clip of original Annie and Daddy Warbucks, Andrea McArdle and Reid Shelton, singing "The Twelve Days of Christmas" with the full company.