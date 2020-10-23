Watch 1st Trailer for Netflix's Dash & Lily, From Be More Chill Co-creator Joe Tracz

Netflix has released the first trailer for the new YA series Dash & Lily, created by Be More Chill and The Lightning Thief scribe Joe Tracz. Watch it below:

Based on the books by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan, the series is set at Christmastime in New York City, and follows the adventures of cynical Dash and optimistic Lily as they trade dares and dreams in a notebook that they pass back and forth across the Big Apple.

Midori Francis (Usual Girls) and Austin Abrams (Euphoria) head the cast as Lily and Dash, alongside Dante Brown as Boomer, Troy Iwata as Langston, Keana Marie as Sofia, James Saito as Arthur, Jodi Long as Mrs. Basil E, Glenn McCuen as Edgar, Michael Park as Gordon, Gideon Emery as Adam, Jennifer Ikeda as Grace, and Diego Guevara as Benny.

Tracz serves as Executive Producer alongside Shawn Levy and Josh Barry for 21 Laps Entertainment and Nick Jonas's Image 32.

Dash & Lily premieres on November 10.