Watch Nicole Kidman Give It Some "Zazz" in New Clip From Netflix's The Prom
Featuring Jo Ellen Pellman, the upcoming adaptation of the Broadway hit premieres on December 11.
On December 11, we all get to go to The Prom again. In anticipation of the big day, a new clip from the new Netflix film has been released featuring Nicole Kidman performing a Fosse-esque number from the show, "Zazz." Take a look at the the clip here as you get ready for the night we've been waiting for.
Read our critic's review of The Prom here.
Loading...