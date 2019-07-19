Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ruth Wilson in Trailer for His Dark Materials

HBO & BBC have released a trailer for the upcoming series His Dark Materials. The cast includes Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby alongside Dafne Keen as Lyra, James McAvoy as Uncle Asriel, and Ruth Wilson as Mrs. Coulter. Take a look at a trailer for the series and see LMM in character here:

Based on Philip Pullman's novels, the eight-part adaptation is written by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child scribe Jack Thorne, with Oscar winner Tom Hooper directing the first two episodes. The cast also includes Clarke Peters, Anne-Marie Duff, Ariyon Bakare, Ian Gelder, Georgina Campbell, and Will Keen.