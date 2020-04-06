Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Original Hamilton Cast Surprise a Lucky Fan

A young fan named Aubrey was planning to see Hamilton on Broadway, but the theaters have been closed. Instead, she chose to watch Mary Poppins Returns, starring Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt, and Tweeted about how sad she was to miss the show in New York City.

Blunt's husband, John Krasinski, came to the rescue on his new Some Good News YouTube show, and the two stars surprised Aubrey with a real treat: a reunion of the original Hamilton cast and a special performance over Zoom. Watch the heartwarming moment below.