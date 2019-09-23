Watch Kerry Washington, Jeremy Jordan, and More in American Son Trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer from its film adaptation of Christopher Demos-Brown's drama American Son, featuring original Broadway cast members Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan, and Eugene Lee. Check it out below:

Directed by Kenny Leon, American Son finds two parents at a Florida police station searching for their missing son. The play opened November 4, 2018, at the Booth Theatre following a world-premiere production at Barrington Stage Company in 2016.

American Son premieres on Netflix on November 1.