Watch Kerry Washington, Jeremy Jordan, and More in American Son Trailer
Steven Pasquale and Eugene Lee also star in the new film adaptation of the stage play.
Netflix has released the first trailer from its film adaptation of Christopher Demos-Brown's drama American Son, featuring original Broadway cast members Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan, and Eugene Lee. Check it out below:
Directed by Kenny Leon, American Son finds two parents at a Florida police station searching for their missing son. The play opened November 4, 2018, at the Booth Theatre following a world-premiere production at Barrington Stage Company in 2016.
American Son premieres on Netflix on November 1.