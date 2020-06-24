Watch Jelani Alladin and Matt Doyle Sing "We Kiss in a Shadow" From The King and I
The video is part of the R&H Goes Live! series.
The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization has released the latest video in its R&H Goes Live! series.
In honor of Pride month, the video is a performance of "We Kiss in a Shadow" from The King and I, featuring Jelani Alladin and Matt Doyle. They debuted the song in March 2019. The video also features a conversation between the two about love, equality, and Pride. Watch below.
