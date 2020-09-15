TheaterMania Talks to Josh Groban About His New Album and His Upcoming Virtual Concert Tour
Groban has three new shows planned, including a Broadway concert and a holiday concert.
Music superstar Josh Groban talks to TheaterMania's David Gordon about recording his new album, titled "Harmony," and planning and executing his upcoming virtual tour, consisting of a Broadway concert (October 3), a "Harmony" release show (November 26), and his first-ever holiday concert (December 19).
Watch below:
