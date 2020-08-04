TheaterMania Logo
Home link
Theater News

Vanessa Redgrave Stars in Audio Release of The Year of Magical Thinking

Joan Didion's play comes to Audible featuring its original Broadway star.

Vanessa Redgrave in The Year of Magical Thinking on Broadway.
(© Brigitte Lacombe)

Audible has released a recording of Joan Didion's The Year of Magical Thinking starring Vanessa Redgrave.

Redgrave appeared in the Broadway production of Didion's nonfiction book-turned-play, which was directed by David Hare. She won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance and was nominated for a Tony Award for her work in 2007.

The Year of Magical Thinking explores Didion's life after she loses her husband of 39 years, John Gregory Dunne, to a sudden heart attack in 2003, and then, in 2004, their 39-year-old daughter, Quintana, of pancreatitis following a year of ill health.

Click here to purchase.

Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...