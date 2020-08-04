Vanessa Redgrave Stars in Audio Release of The Year of Magical Thinking

Audible has released a recording of Joan Didion's The Year of Magical Thinking starring Vanessa Redgrave.

Redgrave appeared in the Broadway production of Didion's nonfiction book-turned-play, which was directed by David Hare. She won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance and was nominated for a Tony Award for her work in 2007.

The Year of Magical Thinking explores Didion's life after she loses her husband of 39 years, John Gregory Dunne, to a sudden heart attack in 2003, and then, in 2004, their 39-year-old daughter, Quintana, of pancreatitis following a year of ill health.

