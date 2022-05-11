Uzo Aduba, Sarah Paulson, Martin Freeman Set for Clybourne Park Movie

A starry cast will bring Bruce Norris's Pulitzer-winning play Clybourne Park to the big screen.

Sarah Paulson, Anthony Mackie, Martin Freeman, Uzo Aduba, Nick Robinson, and Hillary Baack will lead the feature film, according to Deadline. Pam MacKinnon, who helmed the original Broadway production, will make her screen debut as director. Simon Friend and Kevin Loader will produce the movie, which will shoot this fall in England and America.

Winner of the 2012 Tony Award for Best Play, as well as the 2011 Pulitzer Prize and Olivier Award, Clybourne Park is about race, real estate, and the volatile values of each as it examines how a Chicago neighborhood changes over the course of 50 years. It is a loose riff on Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun.