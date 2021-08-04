The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Concept Album Sets September Release

Songwriting duo Barlow & Bear — Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear — have announced that they will be releasing their concept album, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, on September 10.

The album consists of 15 original songs, inspired by the first season of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton (which is based on Julia Quinn's book series). Originally written and composed by Barlow & Bear live on social media beginning in January 2021, their songs and performances have attracted a massive international fanbase, receiving over 2 million followers, over 36 million likes on TikTok, and the #bridgertonmusical hashtag approaching 200 million views to date.

Music and lyrics are by both Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, with vocals by Abigail Barlow and orchestrations and vocals by Emily Bear. The album is mixed by Scott Smith, and the full album is produced by Emily Bear, with Joris Hoogsteder co-producing "If I Were A Man" with Bear.

Set in Regency era London, Bridgerton centers around the aristocratic Bridgerton family, with season one following the romantic trials of Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings. On the backdrop of this aristocratic society is the anonymous newsletter columnist Lady Whistledown.