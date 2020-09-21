Two Filmed Lou Reed Concerts Will Be Presented Free Online Via St. Ann's Warehouse

St. Ann's Warehouse will present filmed versions of two historic Lou Reed concerts as part of its online fall season.

The theater will present John Cale and Lou Reed's Songs for 'Drella — A Fiction, screening free online November 13-19. The 1989 tribute to their friend and former manager Andy Warhol was the first reunion of these two Velvet Underground founders since their acrimonious split two decades earlier. It was filmed at Brooklyn Academy of Music's Opera House in 1989 after premiering at the Church of St. Ann and the Holy Trinity. Ed Lachman directs, with projected visuals by Jerome Sirlin.

The second is Lou Reed's Berlin, Live at St. Ann's Warehouse, streaming free November 20-26. Directed for stage and screen in 2006 by Julian Schnabel, the production is a fully staged version of Reed's concept album Berlin, shot by cinematographer Ellen Kuras. It features additional performances by Sharon Jones, Anohni, and the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, set design by Schnabel, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, and musical direction by album producer Bob Ezrin and Hal Willner. Lola Schnabel provides onstage visuals.

Additional streams include Romantics Anonymous on September 26 at 3:30pm ET, as well as reprises of Phyllida Lloyd's all-female Shakespeare trilogy. Julius Caesar will run October 9-15, Henry IV will air October 16-22, and The Tempest will run October 23-29. It will also be seen over the course of one marathon weekend, October 30-November 1.

Click here for the full lineup.