New Volume of Theresa Rebeck Plays to Include Seared, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Publishing house Smith & Kraus has released a new collection of plays from award-winning dramatist Theresa Rebeck. Featuring an introduction by director Mortiz von Stuelpnagel, Theresa Rebeck: Complete Plays Volume 5 covers Rebeck's work from 2011-19 and is available starting today.

The book includes Rebeck's most recent works, Bernhardt/Hamlet, which appeared on Broadway in 2018, Downstairs, which appeared off-Broadway in 2018, and the Outer Critics Circle Award-winning Seared, which ran in 2019.

Also included are The Nest, which ran at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in 2016, Fool, which premiered at the Alley Theatre in 2014, Poor Behavior, which premiered at the Mark Taper Forum in 2011, and The Way of the World, which premiered in 2016 at the Dorset Theatre Festival.

All of Rebeck's plays are published by Smith and Kraus as Theresa Rebeck: Complete Plays, Volumes I, II III, and IV and in acting editions available from Samuel French or Playscripts.