The Weekend Report: Fleabag Returns to Cinemas; Get on Your Knees Returns Off-Broadway

Welcome to TheaterMania's Weekend Report, where you'll find recent news stories from the New York theater scene and beyond.

Fleabag is written by and stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

(© Joan Marcus)

This Is a Love Story

The stage version of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag will receive an American cinema showing on Monday, November 18, at 7pm local time. The one-night engagement is presented by Fathom Events, BY Experience, and National Theatre Live.

The basis for Waller-Bridge's Emmy-winning television series, Fleabag is directed by Vicky Jones. The solo show played a sold-out run at off-Broadway's SoHo Playhouse earlier this year and was captured live at London's Wyndham's Theatre last summer. The solo play premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2013 and went on to enjoy two runs at London's Soho Theatre.

Jacqueline Novak's in Get on Your Knees.

(© Monique Carboni)

Go Down and Make It Happen

Jacqueline Novak's Get on Your Knees will return to the Lucille Lortel Theatre for an additional run, December 14-January 26. The solo show premiered at the Cherry Lane Theatre earlier this year before transferring to the Lortel for an extended engagement.

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees is described as "the most high-brow show about blowjobs you'll ever see. Novak spins her material on the femininity of the penis and the stoicism of the vulva into an unexpectedly philosophical show that's part feminist outcry, part coming-of-age tale of triumph."

Novak's solo show is directed by John Early. Get on Your Knees is presented by Natasha Lyonne and executive-produced by Mike Birbiglia. Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia are producers.

Eboni Booth is the author of Paris.

(© Tricia Baron)

Take a Trip to Paris

Eboni Booth's Paris at the Atlantic Theater Company's Atlantic Stage 2 has announced full casting. Knud Adams directs the drama, running January 8-February 9.

Jules Latimer, Ann McDonough, Bruce McKenzie, James Murtaugh, Danielle Skraastad, and Christopher Dylan White will star. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. Paris will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Arnulfo Maldonado, lighting design by Oona Curley, sound design by Fan Zhang, and original compositions by Phish's Trey Anastasio.

In Paris, "Emmie is one of the only black people living in Paris, Vermont, and she desperately needs a job. When she is hired at Berry's, a store off the interstate selling everything from baby carrots to lawnmowers, she begins to understand a new kind of isolation."

Aleshea Harris is the author of What to Send Up When It Goes Down.

(© Costantino Ciminiello and Andrew Wofford)

Go Under the Radar at the Public Theater

The Public Theater has announced the lineup for its 2020 Under the Radar Festival, running January 8-19.

Among the selections this year are Laurie Anderson and Hsin-Chien Huang's 15-minute virtual reality experience To the Moon (January 8-13; 15-19); the New York return of Aleshea Harris's acclaimed What to Send Up When It Goes Down, directed by Whitney White (January 10, 12, 15, 17-19); and Wang Chong and Théâtre du Rêve Expérimental's Chinese-language revival of Nick Payne's Constellations (January 9-12); among others.

Additional artists taking part this year are Back to Back Theatre; Josh Fox; Makuyeika Colectivo Teatral and Héctor Flores Komatsu; Ahamefule J. Oluo; Teatro y Su Doble, Aline Kuppenheim, and Guillermo Calderón; Touretteshero and Battersea Arts Centre; Selina Thompson; Suguru Yamamoto; and Amir Nizar Zuabi.

Announcements

• The York Theatre Company will present the off-Broadway premiere of the new musical revue Anything Can Happen in the Theatre: The Songs of Maury Yeston, directed and choreographed by Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation's Gerard Alessandrini. Performances run November 26-December 29 and will feature songs from Yeston's musical Nine, Grand Hotel, Titanic, and more.

• The 2020 season at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival will include Shakespeare's Richard III, Love's Labour's Lost, and a touring Much Ado About Nothing, as well as Christopher Bayes and Steven Epp's new adaptation of Carlo Goldoni's The Venetian Twins. Dates and casting are still to be announced.

• Theater companies the Assembly, Broken Box Mime Theater, LubDub Theatre Company, Noor Theatre, and Superhero Clubhouse are the first class of Kitchen Sink Residency recipients at Theatre Row, which will provide them with a two-year commitment of space, support, and an artistic home base as they create never-before-produced work.

• Charly Evon Simpson is the recipient of the 2019-20 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award from the Vineyard Theatre, to be presented November 25 at the National Arts Club.

• Fellowship for Performing Arts will present C.S. Lewis's The Great Divorce (December 12-29) and Tom Dulack's new play inspired by John Milton's Paradise Lost (January 15-February 23) at Theatre Row.

• The Broadway production of A Christmas Carol will have a limited number of $40 rush tickets available in person at the Lyceum Theatre box office on the day of each performance, starting with the first preview on November 7.

Hot Shots

Here are some photos from the goings-on around town this week:

Loading...