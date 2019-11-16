The Weekend Report: Kathy Bates Honored; Ann Harada Joins Emojiland

Welcome to TheaterMania's Weekend Report, where you'll find recent news stories from the New York theater scene and beyond.

Ann Harada has joined the cast of Emojiland: The Musical.

(© David Gordon)

Meet the Emojis

George Abud, Felicia Boswell, Natalie Weiss, and Ann Harada will join Lesli Margherita and Josh Lamon in Keith Harrison and Laura Schein's Emojiland: The Musical, running January 9-March 8, 2020, at the Duke on 42nd Street.

Abud will play Nerd Face, Boswell and Weiss will play Police Officer and Construction Worker, and Harada will play Pile of Poo, alongside Margherita and Lamon as Princess and Prince. Additional casting will be announced.

Kathy Bates will be honored by the 24 Hour Plays.

(© Tricia Baron)

Kathy Bates Will Be Honored

This year's edition of the 24 Hour Plays, set to take place November 18 at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, will honor Oscar winner Kathy Bates. Proceeds will go to support the Lymphatic Education & Research Network.

The company will include David Harbour, Katherine McNamara, Patrick Wilson, Dagmara Domińczyk, Larry Owens, Julie James, Francesca Ramsey, Lela Loren, Mat Fraser, Josh Hamilton, Brett Gelman, Kelly Aucoin, Maura Tierney, Justin Long, Julie Klausner, Pascale Armand, Justine Lupe, Evan Jonigkeit, Robin De Jesús, Vella Lovell, Genevieve Angelson, and Joel Marsh Garland. Writers include Jesse Eisenberg, Jonathan Marc Sherman, Monique Moses, Gracie Gardner, and Lily Houghton. Directors are Theresa Rebeck, Pippin Parker, Carolyn Cantor, Taylor Reynolds, and Timothy Douglas.

The Scourge Comes to the Irish Rep

Irish Repertory Theatre will present Michelle Dooley Mahon's The Scourge, which she will perform at the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre, January 22-February 2, 2020. Ben Barnes directs.

This US premiere is adapted from Mahon's autobiographical novel, which explores her mother's deterioration from Alzheimer's disease. Wexford Arts Centre presented the world premiere of The Scourge in April 2018 in the Wexford Opera Fringe Festival followed by a national tour in 2019 as part of the First Fortnight European Mental Health Art and Cultural Festival. The Scourge is an official selection of the 2020 Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival.

The Scourge will feature set design by Mark Redmond, costume design by Frances White, lighting design by Matt Deane, and sound design by Jamie Beamish.

Mamie Parris joins the cast of The York's Anything Can Happen in the Theater.

(© David Gordon)

Cast Announced for The York's Anything Can Happen in the Theater

The York Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the Off-Broadway premiere production of the new musical revue Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston. Performances begin November 26 for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 29. Opening night is December 5.

Directed and conceived by Tony Award winner Gerard Alessandrini, the famed creator of Forbidden Broadway and Spamilton, the production will have choreography by Gerry McIntyre and music direction by Greg Jarrett. The five-member cast will feature Benjamin Eakeley, Jovan E'Sean, Alex Getlin, Justin Keyes, and Mamie Parris.

Announcements

• The fifth annual Broadway Run has raised a record breaking $104,239 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

• MCC Theater will host a criminal justice reform panel in conjunction with The Wrong Man on November 16. Panelists will include Elizabeth Felber (supervising attorney at the Legan Aid Society's Wrongful Convictions Unit), cast members Tilly Evans-Krueger and Ciara Renée, and Jonathan Terry, with Dr. Kareem Crayton serving as moderator.

• Seared by Theresa Rebeck has been extended for a third time. The production will now run at MCC Theater through December 22.

• The national tour of Frozen will host a performance for the Actors Fund on January 16 at 2pm at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

• The original cast recording of three-time Tony nominee Dave Malloy's Octet, recorded live during Signature Theatre's world-premiere production, is now available digitally, and will be available on CD on January 17, 2020.

Hot Shots

Here are some photos from the goings-on around town this week:

