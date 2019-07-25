The Rockettes to Launch Search for Artistic Director

The Radio City Rockettes are on the hunt for an artistic director to establish and plan the future vision of the dance company.

The newly created position will honor the legacy of the organization, while broadening the company's precision dance repertoire and its global exposure.

The Rockettes were founded by Russell Markert. The new artistic director will specifically look at the Rockettes as a year-round dance company, conceiving, developing, establishing, and implementing artistic production, programming, and outreach activities. The artistic director will be responsible for developing an all-female identifying dance company that moves beyond one production and one style of dance. This individual will work with the productions team to develop and spearhead future shows that attract new creative teams, incorporate new styles of dance and serve as a complement to the long-running Christmas Spectacular.