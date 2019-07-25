TEDxBroadway Adds Eva Price, Drew Hodges, Karen Zacarías, and More to Roster

The organizers of TEDxBroadway have announced five additional speakers who will take the stage when the event returns to New World Stages on September 24 to explore "What's the BEST Broadway can be?"

Newly announced speakers include producer Eva Price (Oklahoma!, Jagged Little Pill, What the Constitution Means to Me), singer, writer, and actor Marshall W. Mabry IV (creator of mwmiv speaks, a digital platform dedicated to nurturing and cultivating the voices of young performers), playwright Karen Zacarías (Destiny of Desire, Native Gardens), expert in conflict, communication and workplace dynamics Amy E. Gallo (HBR Guide to Dealing with Conflict), and Drew Hodges (founder of Spot Design (1987), SpotCo (1997), and most recently DrewDesignCo (2016)).

They join previously announced speakers Shakina Nayfack (Difficult People), Arvind Ethan David (lead producer on the Jagged Little Pill musical), and David S. Leong (certified fight master).