Sutton Foster Honored at 2019 Drama League Gala

Sutton Foster was celebrated by the Drama League at its October 28 gala at the Plaza.

(© Tricia Baron)

Among those who turned out to fete the two-time Tony winner and upcoming star of The Music Man were Jason Robert Brown, Georgia Stitt, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Emerson Steele, Rachel Resheff, and Marissa O'Donnell, alongside Beth Leavel, Laura Osnes, Jelani Alladin, Peter Hermann, Megan McGinnis, Leigh Silverman, and Jeanine Tesori.

(© Tricia Baron)

Laura Brandel directs the gala, with musical direction by David Evans and choreography by Leah Hoffman.