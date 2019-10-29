Sutton Foster Honored at 2019 Drama League Gala
The event took place on October 28.
Sutton Foster was celebrated by the Drama League at its October 28 gala at the Plaza.
Among those who turned out to fete the two-time Tony winner and upcoming star of The Music Man were Jason Robert Brown, Georgia Stitt, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Emerson Steele, Rachel Resheff, and Marissa O'Donnell, alongside Beth Leavel, Laura Osnes, Jelani Alladin, Peter Hermann, Megan McGinnis, Leigh Silverman, and Jeanine Tesori.
Laura Brandel directs the gala, with musical direction by David Evans and choreography by Leah Hoffman.