The Sisters Rosensweig, an Ann Reinking Documentary, and More Stream This Weekend

Here's a look at some of the big events streaming soon.

Camille A. Brown – a Glimpse Behind the Curtain will stream May 20-23. Conceived and created by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, the piece is filmed and edited by Bowie Alexander, with a prologue and original music by Daryl Waters. A Glimpse Behind the Curtain features Juel D. Lane with Chloe O. Davis, Timothy L Edwards, Catherine Foster, Mayte Natalio, and Maleek Washington. Tickets are free and can be reserved here.

Lisa Edelstein, Kathryn Hahn, and Tracee Chimo Pallero

(© Joseph Marzullo/David Gordon)

Kathryn Hahn, Lisa Edelstein, and Tracee Chimo Pallero will be sisters in Wendy Wasserstein's Sisters Rosensweig in an upcoming streaming production of the play directed by Anna D. Shapiro. The Spotlight on Plays staging, presented by Broadway's Best Shows, will debut on Thursday, May 20, at 8pm ET, with on demand playback through May 24 at 6pm ET. Read our interview with co-star Jason Alexander here. For more information, click here.

Joe Morton and Sally Murphy

(© David Gordon/Tricia Baron)

Joe Morton and Sally Murphy will star in a streaming production of Cornelius Eady's Brutal Imagination, available May 20-June 3 via the Vineyard Theatre. Morton and Murphy starred in the original 2001 production of the drama, which is based on Eady's poem cycle about the 1994 case of Susan Smith, a white woman from South Carolina who claimed that a Black man had kidnapped her children. An FBI search ensued until Smith confessed that the man did not exist and she had, in fact, drowned her kids. For tickets and more information, click here.



(© New York City Center)

Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster leads an all-star concert from New York City Center, streaming through May 31. Foster will be joined in Bring Me to Light by Tony winner Kelli O'Hara, Tony nominees Raúl Esparza and Joaquina Kalukango, and Wren Rivera. Buy tickets for the event now. And you can watch an excerpt from the concert here.

Roundabout Theatre Company's Tony-nominated production of The Importance of Being Earnest will stream May 1-31. Directed by and starring Tony Award nominee Brian Bedford in his final stage performance, The Importance of Being Earnest features the original Broadway company performing Oscar Wilde's comedic masterpiece. To get access, click here.

The Joy Is in the Work, a tribute documentary film about Ann Reinking as a teacher, mentor, and inspiration during her time at Broadway Theatre Project between the years 1991 and 2004, will stream for free on YouTube beginning May 17. Students share the stories of their experiences training with her and the knowledge she gave them in helping them grow as artists and as people. Actors, dancers, and singers from all walks of life including Patrick Wilson, Ashley Brown, Michael James Scott, Dylis Croman, and many more. The film was curated and created by a trio of Ann's students: Chase Brock (director), Darren Lorenzo (producer), and David Haverty (editor). For more information, click here. ​​

The cast of Herding Cats in rehearsal

(© Danny Kaan)

Lucinda Coxon's Herding Cats will be made simultaneously accessible online to audiences across the globe via Stellar and in-person in London at Soho Theatre May 19-22. Herding Cats is a chillingly funny play about a generation negotiating intimacy and independence in the 21st century. For tickets, more information, and access to the show's $10 lottery, click here.

Lisa Banes and Jordan Boatman starred in the off-Broadway debut of Eleanor Burgess's The Niceties. They reprise their roles for this virtual presentation.

(© T Charles Erickson)

Starting May 27, Manhattan Theatre Club in association with The Huntington will present the virtual premiere of Eleanor Burgess's The Niceties, starring original off-Broadway cast members Lisa Banes and Jordan Boatman. The show is free and will be available until June 13. Viewers can sign up to see it here.

Corey Cott and Laura Osnes in Bandstand

(© David Gordon)

Broadway On Demand will stream the filmed version of the Broadway musical Bandstand to celebrate Memorial Day. The film will be available May 28-31 for $6.99, with a 24-hour viewing period per purchase. Set in the smoke-filled, swing-fueled night clubs of 1945, Bandstand finds singer-songwriter Private First Class Donny Novitski as he attempts to rebuild his life after returning home from the battlefield. The show stars Corey Cott, Laura Osnes, and Beth Leavel. To watch, click here.

Tony-nominated actor Alfred Molina is set to headline the next monthly digital presentation of We Have to Hurry, streaming live via Broadway on Demand for two performances only, Saturday, June 5, at 8pm and Sunday, June 6, at 3pm. The heartwarming new play, about a pair of mature people reigniting their spark during the sunset years of life, is written by playwright, director and actor Dorothy Lyman and is directed by Patricia Vanstone. Proceeds will benefit the Actors Fund Home East and West. Tickets are available here.

BKLYN The Musical will stream for three performances only June 4-6 . The musical is a tapestry of stories: a girl named Brooklyn, searching for the father she never knew; a troupe of street performers, struggling to be heard as artists... and seen as human beings; and an epic battle between two divas, each striving to become The Queen Of The City. The cast includes Diana DeGarmo, Miguel Cervantes, Taylor Iman Jones, Quentin Earl Darrington, Felicia Boswell, and Thom Sesma, Nick Cearley, and Lauren Molina. For tickets, click here.

Glenn Close and Jake Gyllenhaal are two of the performers slated to sing in Show of Titles.

(© Janie Willison/David Gordon)

Dozens of Broadway stars will come together to sing the title songs from over 20 beloved musicals in Show of Titles, a special benefit for the Actors Fund. The concert will be livestreamed on Stellar on June 8 at 8pm EST and will be available for viewing for a limited time. Slated performers include Annaleigh Ashford, Glenn Close, Len Cariou, Darren Criss, Santino Fontana, Kelsey Grammar, David Alan Grier, Jake Gyllenhaal, Joshua Henry, Isabelle Huppert, Norm Lewis, Patti LuPone, Rob McClure, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Melba Moore, Jessie Mueller, Eva Noblezada, Kelli O'Hara, Laura Osnes, Steven Pasquale, Michael Rupert, Ernie Sabella, Lea Salonga, Phillipa Soo, Will Swenson, Aaron Tveit, Leslie Uggams, Vanessa Williams, and Patrick Wilson. Click here for tickets and more information about Show of Titles.

Sleep Squad is a family-friendly, interactive, virtual theater experience that turns your home into a rocket ship to launch kids into their dreams. Featuring brand-new, unique, kid-driven comedy and music from the Story Pirates that you can't see or hear anywhere else, this world premiere on-demand production creates a new kind of bedtime ritual for kids ages 4-12. Sleep Squad stars Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper as the Dream Queen, who guides adventurers through three different enchanting virtual experiences, adapted from stories written by real kids. Check out the trailer and buy tickets above.

