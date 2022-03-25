See Hershey Felder as Giuseppe Verdi in the Trailer for The Verdi Traviata

Hershey Felder's The Verdi Traviata - The Story Behind the Story is premiering this Sunday, March 27 at 8pm ET, and audiences worldwide will have the opportunity to stream the new film about the infamous debut of what has become one of the most beloved works in the opera repertory. The film was shot on location in Venice, where La Traviata debuted in 1853 in what Verdi himself described as a "fiasco." Felder, who has made a career portraying composers like Irving Berlin and Leonard Bernstein, plays the title role. Watch the trailer below: