S. Epatha Merkerson and Lillias White Set for Reading of Billy Porter's While I Yet Live

Play-PerView will present a reunion reading of Billy Porter's play While I Yet Live, available February 6-10.

Directed by Sheryl Kaller, the reading will reunite the original off-Broadway cast of the drama, made up of Elain Graham, Sheria Irving, Emmy winner S. Epatha Merkerson, Kevyn Morrow, Larry Powell, Sharon Washington, and Tony winner Lillias White.

Porter's semi-autobiographical drama follows a young man's coming of age in Pittsburgh and the strong-willed women in his life. The work premiered at Primary Stages in 2014, and proceeds from the reading will benefit the Actors Fund Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund​.

Click here for tickets.