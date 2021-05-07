Rita Moreno, Heather Headley, and More Set for Virtual and Televised 2021 AIDS Walk

A televised and streaming edition of AIDS Walk: Live at Home will take place on May 16. Funds raised will principally benefit GMHC, Vivent Health, CrescentCare, AIDS Walk San Francisco Foundation, Lifelong, as well as supporting dozens of other AIDS organizations.

AIDS Walk: Live at Home will feature performances and appearances by Billy Porter, Heather Headley, Rita Moreno, Tony Goldwyn, Liz Callaway, Alex Newell, Rosie Perez, Carson Kressley, George Takei, and stars from RuPaul's Drag Race.

With live segments planned, including "Viewing Parties" from New York's Central Park Boathouse and the National AIDS Memorial Grove in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, AIDS Walk: Live at Home will be broadcast on ABC7/KGO-TV in the Bay Area and streamed live on CBSN and AIDSWalk.net.