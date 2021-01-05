Renée Fleming, Joshua Henry, and Kelli O'Hara Set for Virtual Staging of Guettel's Myths and Hymns

MasterVoices will present a new digital film series inspired by Adam Guettel's song cycle Myths and Hymns. Conceived by artistic director Ted Sperling, Myths and Hymns will be divided into four chapters, premiering January 13, February 24, April 14, and May 26.

Myths and Hymns, first performed under the title Saturn Returns in 1998 at the Public Theater. Guettel's first project after Floyd Collins, the piece explores the nature of faith through Greek mythology and ancient hymnals.

The first edition of the digital series, titled Flight, premieres January 13 at 6:30pm ET on the MasterVoices YouTube channel. It will include the songs "Prometheus," performed by Anderson & Roe; "Saturn Returns: The Flight," performed by Joshua Henry; "Icarus," performed by Mykal Kilgore and Norm Lewis; "Migratory V," performed by Julia Bullock, Renée Fleming, and Kelli O'Hara; "Pegasus," performed by Jose Llana, Capathia Jenkins, and Elizabeth Stanley; and "Jesus, the Mighty Conqueror," performed by Take 6.

The segments will be created by Greg Anderson (director and arranger of "Prometheus"); Ted Sperling (director of "The Flight" and "Pegasus"), Sammi Cannold (director of "Icarus"), Lucy Mackinnon (designer of "Icarus"), Lear deBessonet (director of "Migratory V"), Danny Mefford (cocreator of "Migratory V"), Yazmany Arboleda (co-creator and illustrator of "Migratory V"); Cloud Chatanda (animation of "Migratory V"); Steven Kellogg (illustrations of "Pegasus,"), Mark Kibble (arranger of "Jesus, the Mighty Conqueror"), and Khristian Dentley (director of "Jesus, the Mighty Conqueror"). Myths and Hymns has additional lyrics by Ellen Fitzhugh and orchestrations by Don Sebesky and Jamie Lawrence.

The lineup for future editions is still to be announced.