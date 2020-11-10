PBS to Air Broadway's Holiday Inn Later This Month

PBS will air the 2016 Broadway production of Holiday Inn on Friday, November 20 at 9pm (check local listings), as part of the Great Performances series.

With music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, the musical is based on the movie of hte same title, with a script by director Gordon Greenberg and Chad Hodge. The Roundabout Theatre Company production stars Bryce Pinkham as Jim, Lora Lee Gayer as Linda, Megan Lawrence as Louise, Corbin Bleu as Ted, Megan Sikora as Lila, and Danny Rutigliano as Danny.

Malik Akil, Will Burton, Barry Busby, Darien Crago, Caley Crawford, Jenifer Foote, Morgan Gao, Matt Meigs, Shina Ann Morris, Catherine Ricafort, Drew Redington, Amanda Rose, Jonalyn Saxer, Parker Slaybaugh, Samantha Sturm, Amy Van Norstrand, Travis Ward-Osborne, Paige Williams, Victor Wisehart, Kevin Worley, and Borris York are featured in the ensemble.

The creative team includes Denis Jones (choreography), Anna Louizos (sets), Alejo Vietti (costumes), Jeff Croiter (lights), Keith Caggiano (sound), Charles G. La Pointe (wigs), Joe Dulude II (make-up), Andy Einhorn (music director/ supervisor), Larry Blank (orchestrations), Sam Davis (vocal and dance Arrangements), Bruce Pomahac (additional dance and vocal arrangements), and John Miller (music coordinator).