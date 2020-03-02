Patrick Wilson Set for Reading of Waterwell's The Courtroom

Patrick Wilson will be among the company of a March 9 presentation of Waterwell's The Courtroom, created by Arian Moayed and Lee Sunday Evans. The reading will take place at Symphony Space.

A reenactment of real deportation proceedings, The Courtroom features text arranged from real transcripts by Moayed, and direction by Evans. The production, which had a sold-out run earlier this year, will return for a series of special one-night engagements in civic venues across the city.

The complete company also includes Happy Anderson, Michael Braun, Hanna Cheek, Michael Bryan French, Mick Hilgers, Jayne Houdyshell, Linda Powell, and Kristin Villanueva.