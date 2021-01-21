Our Favorite Broadway Bernie Sanders Memes From Inauguration Day

Senator Bernie Sanders once again became the star of a countrywide internet meme, with his comfy inauguration attire – a Vermont-sensible beige parka, oversize mittens that he got from a local schoolteacher – almost stealing the show from the more traditionally fashionable attire donned by everyone else. Sanders's look, completed by a grumpy demeanor and black metal folding chair, has become web fodder over the past 24 hours, with this now-iconic image being placed in a whole variety of situations, including Broadway shows. Here are some of our favorites, from the wide range of content creators across social media.

Next to Normal

[title of show]

We'll rock hard with only 5* chairs. pic.twitter.com/gYAUBZn4hI — heather (@heathrdiane) January 20, 2021

The Band's Visit

The Will Rogers Follies

Sondheim! The Birthday Concert

Hadestown