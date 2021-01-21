Our Favorite Broadway Bernie Sanders Memes From Inauguration Day
The Senator from Vermont becomes a delightful meme.
Senator Bernie Sanders once again became the star of a countrywide internet meme, with his comfy inauguration attire – a Vermont-sensible beige parka, oversize mittens that he got from a local schoolteacher – almost stealing the show from the more traditionally fashionable attire donned by everyone else. Sanders's look, completed by a grumpy demeanor and black metal folding chair, has become web fodder over the past 24 hours, with this now-iconic image being placed in a whole variety of situations, including Broadway shows. Here are some of our favorites, from the wide range of content creators across social media.
Next to Normal
January 20, 2021
[title of show]
We'll rock hard with only 5* chairs. pic.twitter.com/gYAUBZn4hI— heather (@heathrdiane) January 20, 2021
The Band's Visit
January 20, 2021
The Will Rogers Follies
Hooray! pic.twitter.com/p2cnXC6eIa— Josh Scheer (@Joshscheer) January 20, 2021
Sondheim! The Birthday Concert
January 20, 2021
Hadestown
No idea who made my life w this mashup: pic.twitter.com/zCrOykNkNu— Anaïs Mitchell (@anaismitchell) January 21, 2021