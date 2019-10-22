Original Sound of Music Cast Album to Be Reissued on CD and Vinyl

The original cast recording of The Sound of Music will be reissued on CD and vinyl in time for its 60th anniversary. The album will be released in both formats on December 6.

The recording has been remastered from the original three-track tape by Ryan Smith at Sterling Sound. The CD edition features new liner notes by the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization's Ted Chapin, while the two-LP 180-gram vinyl set comes in a replica of the original's gatefold jacket. The album will also be available digitally.

With a Rodgers and Hammerstein score and a book by Lindsay and Crouse, the original The Sound of Music featured Mary Martin as Maria and Theodore Bikel as Captain Georg von Trapp. l. The cast recording, originally released on Columbia Masterworks, marked the label's first use of a deluxe gatefold jacket. The album spent 16 weeks at the No. 1 spot on Billboard.