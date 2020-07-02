Original Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park With George Added to BroadwayHD

BroadwayHD will add a host of classic titles in July, including the beloved tapings of Into the Woods and Sunday in the Park With George.

Sunday in the Park With George, starring Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters, began streaming on June 26. Into the Woods, featuring Bernadette Peters, Joanna Gleason, and Chip Zien, will stream beginning July 9. The 2011 Regent's Park Into the Woods, featuring Jenna Russell and Hannah Waddingham, will also stream on July 9. The Sheridan Smith-led West End production of Funny Girl will stream beginning July 21.

Musical films added include Meet Me in St. Louis (July 1), Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (July 16), and Leonard Soloway's Broadway (July 30).

