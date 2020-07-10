We Look Back at Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots on Their Wedding Day

Broadway and the theater world mourned the passing of Nick Cordero this week after his wife, Amanda Kloots, revealed that Nick, a beloved husband, father, and actor, had died following a long battle with the coronavirus. The internet was flooded with an outpouring of support from around the country and the world as fans, friends, and colleagues paid tribute to a Broadway star who was lost far too soon. Nick, who died at the age of 41, leaves behind Amanda and their 1-year-old son, Elvis. The theater world has known Nick for years, and over the past few months, we've come to know Amanda too as she stayed by her husband's side and kept the world apprised of his condition. So today we're looking back on both of them as a couple, on a happier day, September 3, 2017, the day Nick and Amanda were married. We keep them and their son in our hearts.