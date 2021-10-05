New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players Return for H.M.S. Pinafore and The Pirates of Penzance

The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players (NYGASP) have announced their return to live performance with the 2021-22 season, which kicks off with a Season Reopening Celebration on October 24 at 3pm at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College. The event will feature a concert of some of the favorites of the Gilbert and Sullivan repertoire, and an opportunity for audience requests after intermission.

The first full production of the season will be Gilbert and Sullivan's early hit, H.M.S. Pinafore, which will perform December 29-January 2. It's about a ship captain's daughter who has caught the eye of two men at once: a lowly sailor and the pompous Sir Joseph Porter (see performance below).

While Pinafore is running at the Kaye Playhouse, NYGASP will hold a special New Year's Eve performance at Symphony Space at 7:30pm. Audience requests will again be taken, and a champagne toast will accompany a rousing rendition of "Auld Lang Syne!"

Hot on the heels of Pinafore will be another Gilbert and Sullivan smash hit, The Pirates of Penzance, which will play January 5-9. A story of mistaken identity and high-class piracy, it features the most famous patter song in all of musical theater, "I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General."

The season concludes April 7-10 with The Gondoliers, in which two different groups with two different storylines collide in one boisterous and joyous show.

The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players operates under artistic director Albert Bergeret, who has led the group since 1974.

