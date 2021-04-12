New Marilyn Maye Concert, Marking Her 93rd Birthday, to Stream in May
Maye's May show will feature hits from the Great American Songbook.
Beloved singer Marilyn Maye will celebrate her 93rd birthday with a new concert streaming on demand via Feinstein's/54 Below.
Broadway, the Maye Way was filmed live at the venue and will premiere on Saturday, May 8, at 7pm ET. It will be available on demand from May 9-29, with a VIP event with Maye following the opening-night stream.
Maye and her jazz trio present songs from Broadway's Golden Age, along with stories from her eight decades in show business. Maye usually marks her birthday with a string of performances at the venue each April, and this concert was shot with five HD cameras during her birthday week.
Loading...