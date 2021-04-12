New Marilyn Maye Concert, Marking Her 93rd Birthday, to Stream in May

Beloved singer Marilyn Maye will celebrate her 93rd birthday with a new concert streaming on demand via Feinstein's/54 Below.

Broadway, the Maye Way was filmed live at the venue and will premiere on Saturday, May 8, at 7pm ET. It will be available on demand from May 9-29, with a VIP event with Maye following the opening-night stream.

Maye and her jazz trio present songs from Broadway's Golden Age, along with stories from her eight decades in show business. Maye usually marks her birthday with a string of performances at the venue each April, and this concert was shot with five HD cameras during her birthday week.

