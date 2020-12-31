Nathan Lane and Vanessa Williams Join NBC's New Year's Eve 2021

Broadway stars Nathan Lane and Vanessa Williams will make special appearances during tonight's broadcast of NBC's New Year's Eve 2021 to encourage donations for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' national efforts addressing hunger and food insecurity.

The donations will provide healthy meals and urgent support for groceries at food banks and other organizations across the country currently supported by Broadway Cares' National Grants Program. Every donation made at broadwaycares.org will be matched dollar for dollar by Craig Newmark Philanthropies, up to $200,000. Craig Newmark Philanthropies was founded by Craig Newmark, the creator of craigslist.

Earlier this year, Broadway Cares provided $2.3 million to food pantries, congregate meal services and meal delivery programs across the country, including in Puerto Rico and Washington, DC.

NBC's annual New Year's Eve special features Carson Daly hosting live from the heart of Times Square. Joining Daly as co-hosts are Amber Ruffin, star of Peacock's The Amber Ruffin Show and writer for Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Stephen "tWitch" Boss, DJ and co-executive producer for The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

NBC's New Year's Eve 2021 airs tonight, December 31, from 10pm-11pm ET/PT, will break for local news, then return for the final countdown to the Times Square ball drop from 11:30 pm-12:30am ET/PT.