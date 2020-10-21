Live Les Misérables Staged Concert Cast Album to Be Released This Thanksgiving

First Night Records and Warner Music will release the live cast recording of Les Misérables – The Staged Concert on November 20. Preorder the album here.

Recorded at the Gielgud Theatre last year with a cast led by Michael Ball as Javert, Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Rob Houchen as Marius, Bradley Jaden as Enjolras, Katy Secombe as Madame Thénardier, Shan Ako as Éponine, and Lily Kerhoas as Cosette, the album will also feature an orchestra of more than 65 players.

Les Misérables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel with additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

The all-star staged concert will return to the West End this holiday season, running December 5-January 31.

