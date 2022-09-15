Listen: Eleri Ward Sings Sondheim's "Unworthy of Your Love" From Assassins

Ghostlight Records will release the second Stephen Sondheim album from singer Eleri Ward on Friday, September 16. Titled Keep a Little Distance, the record is a follow up to Ward's first Sondheim CD, titled A Perfect Little Death.

Listen to Ward perform "Unworthy of Your Love" from Assassins below:

Keep A Tender Distance includes 14 Sondheim songs, from shows like Into the Woods, Company, and Merrily We Roll Along. Ghostlight releases the album in digital and streaming formats, with a physical release planned for later this year. Ward recently toured with Josh Groban and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and will be seen in the Kate Nash/Andy Blankenbuehler/Ted Malawer musical Only Gold at MCC Theater beginning October 5.

