Arena Stage's Khady Kamara Named New Executive Director of Second Stage

Khady Kamara will join the leadership team of Second Stage Theater beginning this fall. Kamara has been named Executive Director, joining the company part-tome beginning September 14 and assuming the role full time January 4.

Kamara currently serves as Managing Director of Arena Stage, where she has worked for 19 years. She is responsible for all of Arena's combined $19 million earned and contributed income streams, as well as overseeing building operations for the 200,000 square foot Mead Center campus, general management and production. Kamara currently serves as Adjunct Faculty for the Arts Management Program at George Mason University, EDI Co-Chair of the League of Resident Theaters and a member of the Board of Directors of Theatre Washington.

Second Stage's upcoming season will include Take Me Out and the Lynn Nottage play formerly known as Floyd's on Broadway, as well as Rajiv Joseph's Letters of Suresh off-Broadway.